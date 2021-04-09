Dream season ends for the YSU Women’s Bowling team in the NCAA Semifinals

The loss ends the Penguins' magical run with a fourth place finish in the NCAA Tournament.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s Bowling team fell to Arkansas State Friday night in the NCAA Semifinals.

Our magical run comes to an end with a four-place finish at the NCAA Tournament.



THANK YOU to everyone who supported us, both our longtime fans and our new ones.



We're a proud group of Penguins.#GoGuins🐧 pic.twitter.com/FAbyFfUBlj — Youngstown State Bowling 🐧 🎳 (@YSUBowling) April 10, 2021

Arkansas State will play McKendree Saturday at 9 a.m. with the winner to play for National Championship.

YSU advanced to the Final Four by rallying past Sam Houston to win Region 4 of the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship on Thursday.

The Penguins were competing at the national tournament for the first time in just the fifth year of the young program’s history.