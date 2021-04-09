Dream season ends for the YSU Women’s Bowling team in the NCAA Semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s Bowling team fell to Arkansas State Friday night in the NCAA Semifinals.
The loss ends the Penguins’ magical run with a fourth place finish in the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas State will play McKendree Saturday at 9 a.m. with the winner to play for National Championship.
YSU advanced to the Final Four by rallying past Sam Houston to win Region 4 of the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship on Thursday.
The Penguins were competing at the national tournament for the first time in just the fifth year of the young program’s history.