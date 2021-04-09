Dream season ends for the YSU Women’s Bowling team in the NCAA Semifinals

Sports

The loss ends the Penguins' magical run with a fourth place finish in the NCAA Tournament.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State University Bowling, NCAA logo, generic

Adobe Stock

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s Bowling team fell to Arkansas State Friday night in the NCAA Semifinals.

The loss ends the Penguins’ magical run with a fourth place finish in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas State will play McKendree Saturday at 9 a.m. with the winner to play for National Championship.

YSU advanced to the Final Four by rallying past Sam Houston to win Region 4 of the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship on Thursday.

The Penguins were competing at the national tournament for the first time in just the fifth year of the young program’s history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com