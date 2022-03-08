CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ dream season came to an end with a 77-58 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Vinny Sharp led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Dominic Greenwood added 16 in the setback.

Aquinas was led by Chris Tackett who tallied 18. Deshaun Leishman finished with 17, while Tajon Grogan also reached double figures with 11.

Mathews ends the season with a record of 25-2.

Aquinas improves to 15-10 on the campaign. The Knights advance to face Richmond Heights in the Division IV Regional Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.