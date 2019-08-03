Dream come true! Ursuline grad headed to England for chance in British Basketball League

Mark Hughes leaves for England later this month where he will play for the Worcester Wolves of the BBL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “It is something that I have dreamed about since I was a little kid,” said Ursuline grad Mark Hughes.

And that dream is turning into a reality for Hughes, who, just over a week ago, signed his first professional contract with the Worcester Wolves of the British Basketball League.

“With me, it was always basketball, basketball, basketball,” Hughes said. “I played other sports but my heart was always with basketball. I just knew that there just wasn’t something I wanted to do rather than get paid to play the game I love.”

The opportunity was sparked by an assistant coach at Wright State, where Hughes spent his college career. But now the former Irish standout prepares to go 3,609 miles across the pond to Worcester.

“Playing at Wright State, I mean, it is away from home but at the same time, my family could come see me play whenever they wanted to,” Hughes said. “So now going across the pond, we are talking about a completely different experience, honestly. I am just embracing the journey.”

One thing that will help Hughes with his upcoming journey is his previous experience playing in China for USA Basketball.

“That was a culture shock for sure,” Hughes said. “Just because everything is so different. But that little bit of experience will definitely help me transition because I am just going to go over there with an open mind and focus on basketball.”

Hughes is signed for this season with Worcester and will leave for England the last week of August where he has one thing on his mind.

“Coming in as a rookie, you have to prove yourself,” Hughes said. “You are not known but anyone, no one is expecting a lot out of you. So just to have the chance to go over there and prove that I can play with the best of the best is something that I am looking forward to a lot and I just can’t wait for it to get here.”