Drake scores 4 TDs, Cardinals roll past Browns 38-24

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and the Arizona Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 38-24.
Murray got the best of a much-anticipated showdown with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The two were college teammates at Oklahoma and won Heisman Trophies in back-to-back seasons.
Murray got plenty of help from Drake, who scored a touchdown in each quarter. He’s the first Cardinals player since 1993 to score four rushing touchdowns in a game.
The Browns have a 6-8 record after the loss.
The Cardinals improve to 4-9-1.
