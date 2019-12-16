Drake scores 4 TDs, Cardinals roll past Browns 38-24

The Browns now have a 6-8 record and the Cardinals improve to 4-9-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and the Arizona Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 38-24.

Murray got the best of a much-anticipated showdown with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The two were college teammates at Oklahoma and won Heisman Trophies in back-to-back seasons.

Murray got plenty of help from Drake, who scored a touchdown in each quarter. He’s the first Cardinals player since 1993 to score four rushing touchdowns in a game.

The Browns have a 6-8 record after the loss.

The Cardinals improve to 4-9-1.

