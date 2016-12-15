Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
42°
Sign Up
Youngstown
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Youngstown News
East Palestine Train Derailment
National and World
Ohio News
Pennsylvania News
27 Investigates
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Product Recalls
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
Mr Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Local News
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Baseball Previews
High School Softball Previews
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
YSU Scholar Athlete
Game of the Week
Big 22
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Obits by High School
Pet Obituaries
Watch Now
Watch WKBN News
Live Streaming Events
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
My Valley Pros
My Valley Cars
My Valley Pets
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Community
Annika Fore East Palestine
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
About Best Reviews
Regional News Partners
Closed Captioning
Newsletter
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dra Rushton
Valley products shine in YSU Spring Game
Top Dra Rushton Headlines
YSU football players mentor students in Liberty
Youngstown State survives scare from Western Illinois
YSU discusses spring game
Valley standouts shine in YSU football spring game
Big 22 celebrates 16 years: A look back at Valley’s highest …
Jamynk Jackson leads Mahoning to victory in Jack Arvin …
Quick Links
High School Scores
Game of the Week
Local News
View all high school basketball previews
More Dra Rushton
Signing Day in the Valley: Who’s going where?
Liberty’s Dra Rushton to sign with YSU
WKBN Big 22 Class of 2017 announced
Lakeview erases halftime deficit, downs Liberty 30-20
2017 Big 22: Dra Rushton, Liberty
Liberty football team gets a boost from the NFL
WKBN Big 22: Dra Rushton
Trending on WKBN.com
Local man wins big in Lucky for Life lottery drawing
Inmate receives sentence for rape of jail employee
Lordstown warns it may fail as Foxconn gets jumpy
Suspect leads police on 80mph chase through Liberty
Police say suspect hid gun part in body cavity: Report
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Use Interactive Radar ➜