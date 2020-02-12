Down to the wire: McDowell outlasts Kennedy Catholic in overtime

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Erie McDowell topped Kennedy Catholic 46-38 in overtime Tuesday night.

With the win, McDowell clinches the Region 7 title outright.

William Jeffres Jr. led the Trojans with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Jackson Hower added 12 points and 5 rebounds. Jonah Bock also reached double-figures with 10.

Ike Herster led all scorers with 22 points for Kennedy Catholic. He also tallied 9 rebounds in the setback.

Sky’ler Thomas added 8 points and 6 rebounds.

Erie McDowell improves to 18-3 overall on the season. Kennedy Catholic drops to 13-9.