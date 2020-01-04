Down to the wire: Kennedy Catholic tops Farrell in battle of PA powers

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rallied past Farrell 67-64 Friday night in boys high school basketball action.



Watch the video to see complete highlights from the exciting rally.

Ike Herster led all scorers with 34 points for the Golden Eagles. DeSean Young added 13 in the win.

Eric Hopson led the Steelers with 25, while Ben King also reached double-figures with 19.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 6-1 overall on the season. The Golden Eagles return to action on Wednesday against Obama Academy.

Farrell drops to 2-4 overall with the setback. The Steelers visit Rocky Grove on Monday.