MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield outlasted McDonald 35-28 in week one of the high school football season.
Haden Gibson’s 5-yard touchdown run with :25 left in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for the Warriors.
Brookfield opened the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run by Ryan Logan, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead.
McDonald answered back later in the first quarter, on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Schadl to Cameron Tucker, which gave the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead.
The Warriors answered back when Hayden Gibson connected with Connor Filipovich on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
McDonald’s Schadl and Tucker connected again in the second quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 14.
Haden Gibson gave Brookfield the lead again on a 3-yard touchdown run, following an interception by Gage Emery that was returned 62 yards.
Brookfield led 20-14 at halftime.
It was back and forth in the second half. McDonald’s Nate Gilligan plunged into the end zone from a yard out giving McDonald a 21-20 lead after three quarters.
The Blue Devils added to that lead in the fourth quarter when Tucker scampered in for a 9-yard touchdown, giving McDonald a 28-20 lead.
Down to the wire: Brookfield outlasts McDonald in thriller
Brookfield outlasted McDonald 35-28 in week one of the high school football season.
MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield outlasted McDonald 35-28 in week one of the high school football season.