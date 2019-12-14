Down and Out! Slippery Rock has postseason run ended by Minnesota State

Slippery Rock had their season end Saturday to Minnesota State at home 58-15

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The #8 Slippery Rock football team had their NCAA Division II tournament run ended Saturday at home to #4 Minnesota State 58-15.

The Rock fell behind early 8-0 before Roland Rivers III found Henry Litwin for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 8-8.

But the Mavericks rattled off 22-straight points to take a 30-8 lead into the 2nd quarter.

Slippery Rock got back on the board to open the 2nd quarter when Rivers and Litwin hooked up again for a 5-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 30-15.

But that would be The Rock’s final score of the game as Minnesota State scored the final 28 points of the game.

Slippery Rock finishes the season 13-1.