WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls gets above the .500 mark by defeating Champion, 66-47. The Tigers improve to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the MVAC Grey Tier.

Jordan Dowling was one of four Tigers who scored in double figures. Dowling finished with 20 points as Mac Haidet and Alex Pennington scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jake Kline added 10 points. Newton Falls connected on seven three-point shots as a team.

Newton Falls will welcome Mineral Ridge on Saturday.

For Champion, Mason McKinney took team-high honors with 13 points. Joey Fell and Brett Channell each had 10 points.

Champion has now lost nine straight games after their 3-1 start to the season. The Golden Flashes will look to get back on track when they welcome Windham on Saturday.