Mahoning Valley fell behind early and Auburn didn't let up in the rout

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Auburn Doubledays got the best of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in their series opening affair Friday night 8-1 at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers didn’t have an answer for Niomar Gomez who went 5 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and struckout 9.

Auburn took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning and then added 3 more in both the 5th and 6th innings to break the game open.

The two teams will be back at it Saturday at Eastwood Field with first pitch slated for 7:05PM.