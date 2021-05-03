Double Duty! Western Reserve twins help softball, track teams to success

On Saturday, twins Linny and Ally Jones helped break a track record at the Optimist Meet and followed it by helping the Blue Devils get a win on the diamond

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Twins Ally and Linny Jones aren’t just succeeding in one spring sport, but two. Helping the Western Reserve track and softball teams to succeed over the weekend.

On Saturday, the two freshmen anchored the Blue Devils 4x110m relay team at the Fitch Optimist meet, setting a new event record of 52.38, breaking the previous mark of 52.47 set in 2014.

Also part of the relay team are Kayla Owen and Olivia Altiere who are both two-time regional qualifiers.

The relay team currently holds the second best time in school history.

Following their success on the track, the Jones twins swapped their track spikes for softball cleats and helped the Blue Devils top Mineral Ridge 13-12 in extra innings.

In the extra frame, Linny stole 2nd and 3rd, setting up sister Ally to get her home on a sac fly to win the game.