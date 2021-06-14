‘Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do’: Super Bowl champion makes recruiting stop in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell grad and current Indiana associate head coach Deland McCullough was back in the Valley on Monday.

McCullough, who helped coach the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV, was taking part in a recruiting camp at Youngstown State University.

“This is all where it started,” McCullough said. “It was important to me, once I had the opportunity to return to Indiana, to come back here and show how appreciative I was for everything that I learned here in Youngstown. Just getting an opportunity to come back here to a stadium I played in before and soak up the air and be around the people and the grind that northeast Ohio represents. Man, I’m excited.”

McCullough, a 1991 Campbell Memorial graduate, also presented the first “Deland McCullough Scholarship” to James Shaffer Monday. The Campbell senior will receive $5,000 towards his college career.

He then spent the afternoon at YSU, hoping to recruit some of the best high school players in the area to Indiana’s football program.

‘You want tough guys. You want guys with discipline and play with a fire,” McCullough said. “Obviously, the skillset is something you need to have, depending on the position, but it still comes down to the essence of the mentality those guys have, their willingness to learn, and how they go out and execute on a high level.”

And if McCullough had one message for area kids looking to achieve success, it is this:

“Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do,” McCullough said “As much as I love all the guys I grew up with, none of them could say that I’d be sitting in this position right now. The thing is, I had a plan, had a way that I think I could accomplish that, but the number one thing is to not be distracted by what other people say.”