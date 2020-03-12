Donovan Mitchell confirms positive coronavirus test on Instagram

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 26: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz in action during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz all-star guard Donovan Mitchell confirmed on his Instagram account that he has indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mitchell is the second Jazz player, along with all-star center Rudy Gobert, to test positive for the virus.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”

The NBA suspended the rest of the regular season indefinitely on Wednesday after it was discovered that Gobert has tested positive.

The Jazz were able to leave Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, and the team is enroute back to Salt Lake City.

