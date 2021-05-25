Done deal: Steelers officially sign top draft pick

Alabama's Najee Harris selected with the #24 overall pick in the draft last month

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the official signing of first-round draft pick Najee Harris.

He finished his college career with the Crimson Tide as the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,843 career yards.

He also is the school’s all-time leader in total touchdowns with 57, with 46 touchdowns coming on the ground and 11 receiving scores.

Harris piled up 4,624 all-purpose yards, which ranks second in Alabama program history.

