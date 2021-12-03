Done deal: Notre Dame officially hires new head football coach

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WKBN) – Notre Dame has officially announced the hiring of Marcus Freeman as the 30th head football coach in program history.

Freeman will be officially introduced at a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football,” said Freeman. “I am eternally grateful to both Father John Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football.”

Freeman served as defensive coordinator for the Irish this season and replaces Brian Kelly who left to take the head coaching job at Louisiana State University.

Freeman played college football at The Ohio State University, where he was an All-Big 10 linebacker in 2007 and 2008.

Following a brief stint as a player in the NFL with the Bears, Bills and Texans, he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Buckeyes.

He later coached at Kent State and Purdue, where he eventually became co-defensive coordinator for the Boilermakers.

In 2017, he joined Luke Fickell as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati before eventually heading to South Bend prior to last season.

Notre Dame will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Ohio State.