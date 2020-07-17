Done deal: Indians sign first-round draft pick

The Cleveland Indians have officially signed former Auburn Pitcher Tanner Burns

Auburn pitcher Tanner Burns throws a pitch during an NCAA college baseball game against Ole Miss, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have officially signed (Competitive Balance round A) draft pick Tanner Burns.

The former Auburn right-handed pitcher was selected with the #36 overall pick.

Burns helped lead the Tigers to their first trip to the College World Series in 22 years in 2019.

He finished his college career with a record of 14-9 with a 2.86 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 188.2 innings of work.

He was previously drafted by the New York Yankees in the 37th round out of high school, but did not sign.

Burns was named Alabama’s Mr. Baseball and 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year as the top player in the state.

Burns’ father, Mike, played professionally in the Houston Astros organization.

