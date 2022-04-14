CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially announced the signing of 3B José Ramírez to a seven-year contract through the 2028 season.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most prolific hitters in franchise history in his 10-year career.

“We’re thrilled to reach a contract extension with José Ramírez that will keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future,” said Guardians’ President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti.

“José has been such an integral member of our organization and will continue to be a cornerstone of our club moving forward,” Antonetti added. “José has established himself as one of the best players in the game and beyond that, he’s an incredible competitor and teammate. He exemplifies the attributes and qualities we seek to develop in our players, and he sets an admirable standard for others to strive toward. We deeply appreciate the commitment that José has made to our team, franchise and city, and we look forward to building our future clubs around him.”

Ramirez has posted a record of .280 with 248 doubles, 29 triples, 166 home runs, 554 RBI, and 154 stolen bases.

He finished in the top six of the American League Most Valuable Player voting four times since 2017.

So far this season, Ramirez is batting .480 with three home runs, 14 RBI, and five runs scored. Since 1920, he is just the second player to record 12-or-more-hits and 14-or-more RBI within the first six games of the season.