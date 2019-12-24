Done deal: Cavs trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially traded Guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz.
In exchange, Cleveland receives Guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks.
The draft choices are a 2022 second-round pick via San Antonio and a 2023 second-round pick via Golden State.
Exum is a native of Melbourne, Australia and was originally the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. In five seasons in Utah, he averaged 5.7 points and 2.2 assists per game in 215 career contests.
Clarkson was acquired by Cleveland on February 8, 2018 in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that also brought Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavaliers.
He departs with averages of 15.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.4 minutes. Clarkson set a Cavaliers record with 1,364 points off the bench during the 2018-19 season – the highest in a single season among reserves in franchise history. He also appeared in 19 postseason contests during the Cavaliers’ 2018 NBA Finals run