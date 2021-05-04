Done deal: Cavaliers officially bring ‘Wild Thing’ back to Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, takes a free throw shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed veteran forward and former fan-favorite Anderson Varejao to a 10-day contract.

The team officially announced the signing on Tuesday.

The signing allows the team to celebrate Varejao’s previous twelve seasons with the organization, allowing him to retire as a member of the Cavaliers’ organization.

Varejao has not played in the NBA since February of 2017 when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors. He last played organized basketball playing for the Brazilian national team which won the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

He spent twelve seasons with the Cavaliers, and was a part of seven playoff teams in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have eight games remaining in the regular season, including Tuesday night’s home contest against Phoenix.