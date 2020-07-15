Done deal: Browns officially sign Myles Garrett to a record-breaking deal

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed Defensive End Myles Garrett to a five-year contract extension worth $125 million. It makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The former number-one overall draft pick is now under contract through the 2026 season.

“One of our fundamental organizational beliefs is identifying young players on our roster and proactively retaining them as part of our present and future core. We go through great lengths to select players whose make-up and performance embody the characteristics we are looking for within our team. Today, we’re delighted that Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown for many years to come,” said Andrew Berry, the Browns’ EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. “Myles’ rare physical gifts in conjunction with his work ethic, intellect and humility have been the catalysts behind an auspicious start to his young career. Despite his early individual successes, Myles maintains the same drive toward greatness that he displayed as a 22-year old rookie. We firmly believe that this intense focus means the best is yet to come.”

In three seasons in Cleveland, Garrett has 30.5 sacks which is the most ever by a Browns player in his first three seasons. He has also piled up 104 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six forced fumbles.

“In 2017, the Cleveland Browns bet on me,” Garrett said. “This city quickly became my home and these people quickly became my family. I’m eternally grateful for this opportunity, the support of my friends and family, the organization, my teammates, the fans—I could go on forever, but even that wouldn’t be enough time to express my gratitude. I’ll just say this: Keep betting on me, Cleveland, because I won’t let you down. Now, let’s get to work.”

Last season, Garrett had 10 sacks and two forced fumbles before his year was cut short by an indefinite suspension following his actions in the Browns’ Week 11 victory over the Steelers.

“It would be remiss of me not to address the fact that we are choosing to do this after a season during which Myles was suspended,” Berry said. “Myles has been accountable for his mistake and we view the incident as well out of character. We don’t believe one moment should define him based on how he has handled himself prior to and in the months after last year’s incident. We are excited to ensure that Myles will stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.”

New Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was also thrilled with the news.

“I think it’s really important for us as an organization to cement Myles’ status here for a really long time,” Browns Head Coach Stefanski said. “He was drafted No. 1 overall, and you’ve seen over the years what an extremely bright future this young player has. I think it was a prudent decision on Andrew’s part and Myles’ part to keep Myles here for many productive seasons. Myles’ skillset, I think, is still scratching the surface. He’s young, and I can’t wait to get our hands on him and put him in this scheme and let him loose.

“He’s as disruptive as they come. He’s big, long, fast, quick and has a motor. He checks all the boxes. I think he fits so perfectly into what we want to be schematically in terms of getting off the football and being in attack mode for 60 minutes.”