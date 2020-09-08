Done deal: Browns, Kareem Hunt agree to 2-year extension

Hunt is now under contract with the Browns for the next three seasons through 2022.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially agreed to a 2-year contract extension with Running Back Kareem Hunt.

The new deal is reportedly worth $13.25 million, with $8.5 million guaranteed.

Last season in Cleveland, Hunt rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 285 and another touchdown.

Despite playing just eight games in 2019, Hunt finished second on the Browns in rushing yards and third in receptions.

Hunt posted the following statement on his Instagram account:

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange and Brown has always been THE dream growing up,” Hunt said in a statement sent to cleveland.com and posted on Instagram. “Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.”

“Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term,” said EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “Personal growth is oftentimes non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him—provided he maintains his current personal trajectory—and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team.”

