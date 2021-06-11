Done deal: Bears officially sign former Ohio State quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields works on the field during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The Chicago Bears have officially signed former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields to his rookie contract.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth a guaranteed $19 million.

Chicago traded up nine spots in the draft to select the former Buckeye with the No. 11 overall pick.

The 22-year-old posted a record of 20-2 as the starter at Ohio State. He completed 68.4% of his passes for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In two seasons in Columbus, Fields led the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship, an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff.