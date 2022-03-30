CLEVELAND (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 35 points, added 13 assists and put Dallas on the brink of a postseason berth, leading the Mavericks to a 120-112 win over Cleveland.



The Cavaliers were without star forward Evan Mobley, who will miss at least two more games with a sprained ankle. Dorian Finney-Smith made six 3-pointers and added a career-high 28 points for Dallas.

Doncic scored 20 in the third when the Mavericks took control by outscoring the Cavaliers 39-22.



Caris LeVert had his best game with Cleveland, scoring 32.



Darius Garland added 25 and ten assists for the Cavs, who have dropped four of five.