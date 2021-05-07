Doncic, Mavs cruise past Cavs 110-90 to stay in 5th in West

The Mavericks rolled past the Cavaliers 110-90 Friday night

by: SCHUYLER DIXON - AP Sports Writer

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 24 points in 23 minutes and the Dallas Mavericks kept the prime spot in a tight race to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament with a breezy 110-90 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points as Dallas didn’t trail after going ahead 4-2.

The undermanned Cavaliers lost their ninth consecutive game, one shy of their longest skid of the season.

The teams play again Sunday in Cleveland. Kevin Love was out for Cleveland with a knee contusion.

