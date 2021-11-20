Donadelle catches 2 TDs; Northwest Missouri State advances in the NCAA Division II playoffs

MARYVILLE, Missouri (WKBN) – Former East standout Imoni Donadelle caught 2 touchdowns in Northwest Missouri State’s 50-21 playoff victory over Central Washington this afternoon.

The Bearcats improve to 10-1 as they’ll play next week at Searcy, Arkansas against Harding in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Northwest Missouri State has posted 10 wins or more in 17 of the last 19 seasons, excluding last year’s cancelled campaign.

Donadelle, a senior, has caught 11 passes for an average of 29.4-yards (4 TDs) over his last four outings. On the season, Donadelle has made 22 receptions for 502 yards and 6 scores through the air.