WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – World championship boxing comes to Warren on Saturday night with six title fights scheduled to take place at the Packard Music Hall. It’s a boxing card brought to the Valley by legendary boxing promoter Don King.

Watch the video above to hear from Don King about this weekend’s championship fights

“Warren Ohio is a great place to bring it because it’s not too ostentatious,” said King. “We want to be able to show that we go get the people from the lowest to the highest. We want to make history.”

King is also giving back to city of Warren. Mayor Doug Franklin said a record number of safety forces will be on hand Saturday. More than 150 police, fireman, and healthcare workers, along with their families have been invited to attend. In appreciation, Franklin made January 26th Don King day in the city of Warren.

“They’re going to see a spectacular blockbuster,” said King. “I call this fight the glory of opportunity. The opportunity in the land of opportunity. That’s what demonstrates and illustrates what America truly stands for. And we got make America live up to fulfill it’s prophecy.”

Former lightweight champion Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini will call the fights on Saturday. It’s available pay-per-view at DonKing.com for about 50 dollars. Tickets to the event range from 80 dollars to 550.

“Hey everybody let’s have some fun,” said King. “You don’t live but once and when you’re dead you’re done so let the good times roll. It don’t matter if you’re young or old let the good times roll. And so the good times are going to roll here in Warren Ohio and it’s going to spread throughout the country.”