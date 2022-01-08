YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast Ohio native Don King is hosting a boxing event, “Homecoming At Last!” at the Packard Music Hall later this month.

The event will be Saturday, Jan. 29.

The main event will pit WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2 with 25 KOs) and the number one challenger, WBC Silver Champion Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs).

WBA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) will be featured in a co-main event special attraction.

The two championship fights will showcase the NABA Cruiserweight title as Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 KOs) of Sarasota, Florida will square off against Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland.

The NABA Middleweight Championship will be up for grabs as Michael Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) of Cleveland will meet Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or at Packard Music Hall.