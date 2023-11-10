BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Aiden Dominguez scored three touchdowns and South Range outscored Clearview 34-7 in the second half Friday night en route to a 48-21 victory.

Tristan Toy added a passing and rushing touchdown for the Raiders in the win.

Clearview finishes the season with a 10-3 record while South Range improves to 12-1.

The Raiders trailed 6-0 after one and led 14-13 at the half.

The #2 seeded Raiders advance in the Division V, Region 17 Playoffs to face #1 Perry who defeated #5 Garfield.