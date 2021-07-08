Dominguez ready to lead South Range to another league title

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, the South Range football team went undefeated in the regular season to claim the Northeast Eight Conference title. The Raiders, led by senior quarterback and league Player of the Year Michael Patrone, made it to the Division V Regional Finals and finished with a 9-1 record. This season, without Patrone, the Raiders will look to senior running back Dylan Dominguez to carry a big part of the offensive load.

“A phenomenal running back, a phenomenal defensive back,” said South Range Head Coach Dan Yeagley. “He does it all for us — a thousand-yard rusher last year, a thousand-yard rusher as a sophomore. So it’s good having him back. He’ll be the highlight. We’re gonna work around him.”

Last season, Dominguez led the Raiders in rushing with 1,051 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes and averaged 15.9 yards per reception.

“He’s explosive on the field, runs the ball hard, not afraid to run at people, not afraid to run around people,” Yeagley said. “So, he’ll do it all.”

“Our offensive line coach is always having the best line possible for the next year coming up,” Dominguez said. “So, I just trust the process and, you know, follow my line.”

While Dominguez may be the highlight, the Raiders feel they have many additional offensive weapons they can rely on.

“I think the other two quarterbacks are primed and will do well and we have some good receivers,” Yeagley said. “We got to mix it up. We can’t just rely on one person like last year. If they keyed on Dylan, then Michael was going to be free. If they keyed on Michael, Dylan was going to be free. So, we had options and we hope to [do] the same thing this year.”

“I still think we’re pretty spread out this year,” Dominguez added. “We have good wide receivers and a really big line this year. I think if we work as a team, we’ll be fine, you know?”

Dominquez and the Raiders open up their season on August 20 against Springfield.