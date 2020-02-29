Dominating performance; McDonald reaches 20th win

Blue Devils now will face league-rival Lowellville in next round

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald defeated Jackson-Milton by an average of 36.5 points during the regular season. Tonight, the Blue Devils rolled to a 40-point win – 71-31. With their win, McDonald has now registered 20-wins or more in six of the last eight years. Zach Rasile led the Blue Devils’ scoring attack with 34 points. Jake Portolese and Dominic Carkido added 15 and 13 points respectively.

McDonald (20-3) will head to Struthers to play Lowellville this Monday in the District Semifinals.

After getting by Heartland Christian in the opening round (44-40), the Blue Jays’ season came to an end tonight at 8-16. Jackson-Milton posted the most wins during a single season since 2011-12 (13).

Nick McGinnis paced the Blue Jays with 10 points.