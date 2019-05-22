Dominant at Districts: Hollobaugh helps JFK reach District Championship game Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Warren JFK handled LIsbon 8-2 in the Division IV District Semifinals Tuesday at Cene Park. [ + - ] Video

Cameron Hollobaugh struck out 10 on the mound for the Eagles. He also drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Gavin Shrum went 3-4 at the plate for the Eagles. Alex Hernandez finished the day 2-3 with two RBIs. Jordan Edmondson also drove in a pair of runs for Kennedy.

Logan Bell suffered the loss for the Blue Devils, allowing eight runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out 10 on the day.

Garrett Cox went 2-3 at the plate in the setback.

Warren JFK improves to 19-5 overall on the season.

The Eagles advance to face Springfield in the Division IV District Finals Thursday at Cene Park.