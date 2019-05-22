Sports

Dominant at Districts: Hollobaugh helps JFK reach District Championship game

Warren JFK improves to 19-5 overall on the season

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:00 AM EDT

Dominant at Districts: Hollobaugh helps JFK reach District Championship game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Warren JFK handled Lisbon 8-2 in the Division IV District Semifinals Tuesday at Cene Park.

Cameron Hollobaugh struck out 10 on the mound for the Eagles. He also drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Gavin Shrum went 3-4 at the plate for the Eagles. Alex Hernandez finished the day 2-3 with two RBIs. Jordan Edmondson also drove in a pair of runs for Kennedy.

Logan Bell suffered the loss for the Blue Devils, allowing eight runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out 10 on the day.

Garrett Cox went 2-3 at the plate in the setback.

Warren JFK improves to 19-5 overall on the season.

The Eagles advance to face Springfield in the Division IV District Finals Thursday at Cene Park.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories