Dolsak stepping down as girls basketball coach at McDonald

The move comes after Dolsak led the Blue Devils to 22 wins this season, as well as the program's first District Title in 12 years

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Amy Dolsak is stepping down as head coach of the McDonald girls basketball team.

The move comes after Dolsak led the Blue Devils to 22 wins this season, as well as the program’s first District Title in 12 years.

Dolsak is a McDonald graduate and has won 112 games over the last eight years with the Blue Devils.

The McDonald girls will return with a loaded roster in 2020, with most of their talented players returning this winter.

McDonald is currently accepting applications for the next girls basketball coach.

