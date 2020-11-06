Dolphins place Valley native Lynn Bowden on reserve COVID-19 list

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) brings down Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

MIAMI, Florida, (WKBN) – Valley native and Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Lynn Bowden has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins made the announcement on Friday. He will not travel with the team for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The former Warren Harding standout has played in four games with Miami this season, with one start.

He has rushed for nine yards on four carries and also has one reception.

Bowden was acquired by the Dolphins from the Raiders prior to the season via trade, after being selected in the third round (80th) overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.