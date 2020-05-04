Dolphins legend Don Shula dies at 90

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula is greeted on the field by former players during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 1972 undefeated team was celebrated on the field. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins legendary coach Don Shula has passed away at age 90.

Shula was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1995. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula coached the 1972 Dolphins to a 17-0 record, still the only perfect season in league history.

The Dolphins issued a statement on Monday:

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He. brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Shula was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio. He entered the NFL as a player in 1951 and retired in 1995 after coaching the Miami Dolphins for 26 years. He won more games than any coach in league history, a record that has stood for, coincidentally, 26 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.