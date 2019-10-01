‘Dollars and cents don’t make sense’: Pelini believes wrong people making decisions on Fair Pay to Play

The YSU head coach was asked Tuesday about legislation that will give student athletes the opportunity to be paid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During Tuesday’s weekly Bo Pelini press conference, the YSU head coach was asked his thoughts on the Fair Pay to Play Act that has been passed in the state of California.

The bill will allow college athletes to be paid for their name and likeness from endorsement deals and the ability to sign agents.

Pennsylvania Democratic State Representatives Dan Miller and Ed Gainey have proposed a similar bill to the one in California. It’s set to be introduced possibly as soon as this week to the PA House of Representatives.

