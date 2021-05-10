‘Doing what I love to do’: McDonald ace breaking records, eyeing back-to-back district titles

Bri Callow entered the 500 K club last week and is the single-season strikeout queen for the Blue Devils

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bri Callow is McDonald through and through. A lifelong Blue Devil who has cemented her name in the McDonald softball record books.

“There is nothing like putting on a McDonald jersey on for your hometown,” Callow said.

“She has just been a fantastic pitcher, a strikeout pitcher,” said head coach Michelle Titus.

518 and counting to be exact. Callow surpassed the 500 career K mark last week and with 251 strikeouts this year, broke the school’s single-season strikeout record, the one she first set back in her sophomore season.

“It was super special,” Callow said. “I was super excited about it. But honestly, I try not to focus on all the achievements. I am just out there doing what I love to do.”

“She goes through one batter at a time, one pitch at a time, one inning at a time,” Titus said. “She has a lot of confidence on what she can do.”

It hasn’t just been personal success for Callow either, she helped lead McDonald to the school’s first-ever district championship in 2019 as a sophomore. Now as a senior, she has the Blue Devils at 15-3 and the highest seed in the upcoming North Jackson district tournament.

“These girls do a great job with everything they do,” Titus said. “They are exceeding all of the goals they put out for themselves.”

“Super motivated, I think a lot of the girls are ready to go and ready for Wednesday because that is our first game,” Callow said. “I think we are really hungry to go out and see if we can win. It would be so meaningful to me, especially since I am a senior and this is my last time putting on the McDonald jersey for the last season. I just think [it would] be really awesome to go out and win one.”

McDonald will host the winner of the Warren JFK/Lowellville game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.