Dog days in Hudson: Poland baseball bows out in Regional tournament

HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Gilmour Academy plated five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in an 11-0 win over Poland in the Division II Regional Seminal in Hudson.

Gilmour Academy scored on a sac-fly, three bases-loaded walks, and an infield RBI single.

The Lancers added four more runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Penn State commit Ben DeMell added an RBI single. Nick Christopher hit a three run homer to increase the lead to 9-0. The Lancers added two more runs in the 7th.

Poland ends the season 19-8.

Gilmour Academy improves to 23-6. The Lancers advance to face Cleveland Benedictine in the Division II Regional Final Saturday at noon at The Ballpark at Hudson.