Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball

The catcher tweeted the superfan, saying, "Sorry I took your head off" and that he would "hook it up"

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith struck a home run Saturday, hitting a superfan’s cardboard cutout in the process.

The Dodgers announced earlier this month that they were selling cardboard cutouts with fans’ photos to display in the stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to replicate the ballpark experience.

Austin Donley, 24, and his dad bought two cutouts since they’re usually in the stands attending games every summer.

Donley said he was at the beach Saturday while the game was going on and when he checked his phone around the eighth inning, he had over 30 text messages. His mom sent him a video of Smith striking a home run and the ball hitting Donley’s cardboard in the neck.

Donley reached out to Smith on Twitter, asking if he could keep the ball. To his surprise, the Dodger tweeted back saying, “Sorry I took your head off” and said he would “hook it up.”

Smith even talked about it in a post-game news conference, saying he wants to apologize to Donley again for “hitting his head off.”

Then on Wednesday, Donley received a package with a baseball bat inside signed by Smith with a message that said, “Sorry I hit you in the face. Go Dodgers!”

Proceeds from the cutouts go to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The organization’s mission is to “improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos.”