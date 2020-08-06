Dobnak shines in homecoming, Twins top reeling Pirates 5-2

The streaking Twins topped the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2

by: WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer

Minnesota Twins starter Randy Dobnak pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings as the streaking Twins topped the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2.

Dobnak, who grew up a half-hour south of PNC Park in the Pittsburgh suburb of South Park, didn’t walk a batter and struck out just one.

The 25-year-old relied on a heavy fastball the Pirates pounded into the ground. Pittsburgh managed just four balls out of the infield against Dobnak, who dropped his ERA to 0.60.

Marwin Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Twins. Max Kepler gave Minnesota some breathing room in the ninth with a three-run home run off Pirates’ reliever Dovydas Neverauskas.

