Division III Youngstown State Regional pushed back due to weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA softball Division III Regional Championship slated for Saturday between Ursuline and South Range has been postponed.

Ursuline athletic director John DeSantis said that YSU, both schools and the umpires are working on a date and time to reschedule a game that works for everyone involved.

The winner of the game will head to the state final four.

Ursuline beat Brookside for their spot in the final with a 15-0 win Friday afternoon.

After the Irish win, South Range got their spot secured with a 2-0 win over Tuslaw.