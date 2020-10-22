Division 7 playoff features JFK set to face St. Paul this Friday

Cam Hollobaugh rushed for seven touchdowns in JFK's win over Lowellville

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seeded Eagles will face St. Paul this Friday in the Region 25 Quarterfinals.

Warren JFK dropped two games earlier in the year against a pair of schools that are at least two classifications up from Division VII.

This past weekend, Kennedy scored 65 points in their 65-33 win over Lowellville. This week, their opponent is the Flyers of St. Paul. The team from Norwalk is 6-1. They’ve knocked off three opponents with a winning record including last Friday’s victory over Southern (28-7).

St. Paul won the 2009 state title and has won eight regional championships (last coming in 2017). Kennedy has won two state championships (1991, 2016) and seven regional crowns (last in 2016).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: St. Paul, 34.7; Warren JFK, 32.9

Scoring Defense: St. Paul, 9.0; Warren JFK, 19.7

Division VII, Region 25 Quarterfinals (October 23)

8 St. Paul (6-1) at 1 Warren JFK (5-2)

5 Malvern (7-0) at 4 Dalton (5-2)

10 Independence (6-1) at 2 Lucas (5-2)

6 McDonald (6-1) at 3 Leetonia (6-1)