YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division IV local basketball district tournaments starting tonight:
Division IV Struthers District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22
Game 1: Southern vs. Valley Christian
Game 2: Lordstown vs. Heartland Christian, #3
Game 3: Windham vs. Brookfield
Game 4: Jackson-Milton vs. Badger
Game 5: Leetonia vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, #4
Sectional Final, Feb. 25
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Lowellville, #2
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Lisbon
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Academy of Urban Scholars
District Semifinal
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Feb. 28
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 1
District Final, March 4
Remaining Winners
Top Local Seeds
Lowellville
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 10-10
Sectional Championships: 7 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 1999
Heartland Christian
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 0-10
Sectional Championships: 0
Lisbon
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 11-10
Sectional Championships: 3 (2014, 2015, 2016)
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 1953
Badger
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 5-10
Sectional Championships: 1 (2019)
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 2002
Division IV Grand Valley District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22
Game 1: Southington Chalker vs. Fairport Harding
Game 2: Maplewood vs. Western Reserve
Game 3: McDonald vs. Wellsville
Game 4: Sebring vs. Lake Center Christian
Game 5: Bloomfield vs. Mathews, #1
Sectional Final, Feb. 25
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Warren JFK, #5
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Bristol, #6
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. St. John
District Semifinal
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Feb. 28
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 1
District Final, March 4
Remaining Winners
Top Local Seeds
Mathews
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 10-10
Sectional Championships: 3 (2021, 2016, 2021)
District Championships: 0
Warren JFK
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 26-10
Sectional Championships: 7 (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021)
District Championships: 4 (2015, 2017, 2020, 2021)
Last District Championship: 2021
Bristol
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 18-10
Sectional Championships: 8 (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
District Championships: 2 (2019, 2021)
Last District Championship: 2021
Wellsville
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 14-10
Sectional Championships: 5 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2021)
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 1984
More Post-Season History
Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18
Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8
District Championships (among area schools)
Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.
Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.
Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9
Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)