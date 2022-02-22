YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division IV local basketball district tournaments starting tonight:

Division IV Struthers District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22

Game 1: Southern vs. Valley Christian

Game 2: Lordstown vs. Heartland Christian, #3

Game 3: Windham vs. Brookfield

Game 4: Jackson-Milton vs. Badger

Game 5: Leetonia vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, #4

Sectional Final, Feb. 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Lowellville, #2

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Lisbon

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Academy of Urban Scholars

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Feb. 28

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 1

District Final, March 4

Remaining Winners

Top Local Seeds

Lowellville

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 10-10

Sectional Championships: 7 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 1999

Heartland Christian

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 0-10

Sectional Championships: 0

Lisbon

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 11-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2014, 2015, 2016)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 1953

Badger

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 5-10

Sectional Championships: 1 (2019)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 2002

Division IV Grand Valley District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22

Game 1: Southington Chalker vs. Fairport Harding

Game 2: Maplewood vs. Western Reserve

Game 3: McDonald vs. Wellsville

Game 4: Sebring vs. Lake Center Christian

Game 5: Bloomfield vs. Mathews, #1

Sectional Final, Feb. 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Warren JFK, #5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Bristol, #6

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. St. John

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Feb. 28

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 1

District Final, March 4

Remaining Winners

Top Local Seeds

Mathews

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 10-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2021, 2016, 2021)

District Championships: 0

Warren JFK

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 26-10

Sectional Championships: 7 (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 4 (2015, 2017, 2020, 2021)

Last District Championship: 2021

Bristol

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 18-10

Sectional Championships: 8 (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 2 (2019, 2021)

Last District Championship: 2021

Wellsville

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 14-10

Sectional Championships: 5 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2021)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 1984

More Post-Season History

Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18

Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8

District Championships (among area schools)

Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.

Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.

Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9

Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)