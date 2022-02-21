YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division III local basketball district tournaments starting tomorrow.

Division III Salem District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22

Game 1: Crestwood vs. Springfield, #1

Game 2: Berkshire vs. Garrettsville Garfield

Game 3: Kirtland vs. Newton Falls

Game 4: Pymatuning Valley vs. South Range

Game 5: Mineral Ridge vs. Cardinal Mooney, #5

Sectional Final, Feb. 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. East Palestine

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Liberty, #4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Crestview

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Feb. 28

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 1

District Final, March 4

Remaining Winners

Top Local Seeds

Springfield

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 19-10

Sectional Championships: 9 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 3 (2012, 2019, 2021)

Last District Championship: 2021

Liberty

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 4-10

Sectional Championships: 0

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 2004

Cardinal Mooney

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 13-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2013, 2014, 2021)

District Championships: 1 (2021)

Last District Championship: 2021

Newton Falls

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 14-10

Sectional Championships: 6 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 1 (2016)

Last District Championship: 2016

Garrettsville Garfield

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 11-10

Sectional Championships: 4 (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020)

District Championships: 1 (2017)

Last District Championship: 2017

Division III Howland District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22

Game 1: Champion vs. Jefferson, #3

Game 2: Southeast vs. Waterloo

Game 3: United vs. Cardinal

Game 4: Columbiana vs. Rootstown

Sectional Final, Feb. 25

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Conneaut

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. LaBrae, #6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Grand Valley

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Campbell Memorial, #2

District Semifinal

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Feb. 28

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, March 1

District Final, March 4

Remaining Winners

Top Local Seeds

Campbell Memorial

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 6-10

Sectional Championships: 2 (2014, 2018)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 2009

Jefferson

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 8-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

District Championships: 0

LaBrae

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 23-10

Sectional Championships: 10 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 3 (2013, 2018, 2020)

Last District Championship: 2020

…The Vikings have won each of their last 13 sectionals dating back to 2009.

More Post-Season History

Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18

Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8

District Championships (among area schools)

Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.

Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.

Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9

Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)