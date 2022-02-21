YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here is a preview of the boys’ Division II local basketball district tournaments starting Tuesday:

Division II Boardman District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22

Game 1: West Geauga vs. Chardon

Game 2: Lakeview vs. Poland

Game 3: Salem at Streetsboro

Game 4: Geneva vs. Edgewood

Game 5: Field vs. Chaney, #1

Sectional Final, Feb. 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Perry, #4

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Chagrin Falls

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. East

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, March 2

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 3

District Final, March 5

Remaining Winners

Top Local Seeds

Chaney

Post-Season History (Last 3 Years)

Record: 10-2

Sectional Championships: 3 (2019, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 2 (2020, 2021)

Last District Championship: 2021

Poland

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 20-10

Sectional Championships: 9 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021)

District Championships: 2014, 2015, 2019)

Last District Championship: 2019

Division II Ashtabula Lakeside District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22

Game 1: Canfield vs. Ravenna

Game 2: Canton South vs. Girard

Game 3: Niles vs. West Branch, #3

Game 4: Hubbard vs. Ursuline

Game 5: NDCL vs. Struthers, #6

Sectional Final, Feb. 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Louisville, #2

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Marlington, #5

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Howland

District Semifinal, March 2

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Final, March 4

Remaining Winners

Top Local Seeds

West Branch

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 4-10

Sectional Championships: 1 (2021)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 1974

Struthers

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 14-10

Sectional Championships: 5 (2012, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021)

District Championships: 2 (2012, 2021)

Last District Championship: 2021

Ursuline

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 27-10

Sectional Championships: 6 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020)

District Championships: 4 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Last District Championship: 2017

More Post-Season History

Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18

Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8

District Championships (among area schools)

Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.

Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.

Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9

Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)