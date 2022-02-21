YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here is a preview of the boys’ Division II local basketball district tournaments starting Tuesday:
Division II Boardman District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22
Game 1: West Geauga vs. Chardon
Game 2: Lakeview vs. Poland
Game 3: Salem at Streetsboro
Game 4: Geneva vs. Edgewood
Game 5: Field vs. Chaney, #1
Sectional Final, Feb. 25
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Perry, #4
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Chagrin Falls
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. East
District Semifinal
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, March 2
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 3
District Final, March 5
Remaining Winners
Top Local Seeds
Chaney
Post-Season History (Last 3 Years)
Record: 10-2
Sectional Championships: 3 (2019, 2020, 2021)
District Championships: 2 (2020, 2021)
Last District Championship: 2021
Poland
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 20-10
Sectional Championships: 9 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021)
District Championships: 2014, 2015, 2019)
Last District Championship: 2019
Division II Ashtabula Lakeside District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 22
Game 1: Canfield vs. Ravenna
Game 2: Canton South vs. Girard
Game 3: Niles vs. West Branch, #3
Game 4: Hubbard vs. Ursuline
Game 5: NDCL vs. Struthers, #6
Sectional Final, Feb. 25
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Louisville, #2
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Marlington, #5
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Howland
District Semifinal, March 2
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Final, March 4
Remaining Winners
Top Local Seeds
West Branch
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 4-10
Sectional Championships: 1 (2021)
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 1974
Struthers
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 14-10
Sectional Championships: 5 (2012, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021)
District Championships: 2 (2012, 2021)
Last District Championship: 2021
Ursuline
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 27-10
Sectional Championships: 6 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020)
District Championships: 4 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
Last District Championship: 2017
More Post-Season History
Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18
Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8
District Championships (among area schools)
Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.
Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.
Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9
Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)