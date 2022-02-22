YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division I local basketball district tournaments starting tonight.
Division I Alliance District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 23
Game 1: Ellet vs. Roosevelt
Game 2: Harvey vs. Canton McKinley
Game 3: Riverside vs. Nordonia
Game 4: Kenmore-Garfield vs. Stow
Game 5: GlenOak vs. Warren Harding
Sectional Final, Feb. 26
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Green, #2
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Walsh-Jesuit, #4
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Lake
District Semifinal
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, March 2
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 3
District Final, March 5
Remaining Winners
Division I Euclid District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 23
Game 1: Madison vs. Eastlake North
Game 2: Alliance vs. Boardman
Game 3: Willoughby South vs. Mayfield
Game 4: Lakeside vs. Mentor
Sectional Final, Feb. 26
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Brush, #1
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Massillon
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Euclid
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. University Prep
District Semifinal
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, March 2
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, March 3
District Final, March 5
Remaining Winners
Division I Twinsburg District
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 23
Game 1: Akron North vs. Solon, #3
Game 2: Hudson vs. Jackson
Game 3: Cuyahoga Falls vs. Hoban
Game 4: Fitch vs. Dover, #6
Sectional Final, Feb. 26
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Kenston
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Massillon Perry
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Hoover, #5
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Aurora
District Semifinal
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, March 2
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, March 3
District Final, March 5
Remaining Winners
Local Teams
Austintown Fitch
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 3-10
Sectional Championships: 0
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 1980
Boardman
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 5-10
Sectional Championships: 3 (2017, 2019, 2020)
District Championships: 0
Last District Championship: 2006
Warren Harding
Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)
Record: 18-10
Sectional Championships: 6 (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020)
District Championships: 1 (2012)
Last District Championship: 2012
More Post-Season History
Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18
Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8
District Championships (among area schools)
Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.
Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.
Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9
Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)