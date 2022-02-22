YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division I local basketball district tournaments starting tonight.

Division I Alliance District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 23

Game 1: Ellet vs. Roosevelt

Game 2: Harvey vs. Canton McKinley

Game 3: Riverside vs. Nordonia

Game 4: Kenmore-Garfield vs. Stow

Game 5: GlenOak vs. Warren Harding

Sectional Final, Feb. 26

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Green, #2

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Walsh-Jesuit, #4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Lake

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, March 2

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, March 3

District Final, March 5

Remaining Winners

Division I Euclid District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 23

Game 1: Madison vs. Eastlake North

Game 2: Alliance vs. Boardman

Game 3: Willoughby South vs. Mayfield

Game 4: Lakeside vs. Mentor

Sectional Final, Feb. 26

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Brush, #1

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Massillon

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Euclid

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. University Prep

District Semifinal

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, March 2

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, March 3

District Final, March 5

Remaining Winners

Division I Twinsburg District

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 23

Game 1: Akron North vs. Solon, #3

Game 2: Hudson vs. Jackson

Game 3: Cuyahoga Falls vs. Hoban

Game 4: Fitch vs. Dover, #6

Sectional Final, Feb. 26

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Kenston

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Massillon Perry

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Hoover, #5

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Aurora

District Semifinal

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, March 2

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, March 3

District Final, March 5

Remaining Winners

Local Teams

Austintown Fitch

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 3-10

Sectional Championships: 0

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 1980

Boardman

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 5-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2017, 2019, 2020)

District Championships: 0

Last District Championship: 2006

Warren Harding

Post-Season History (Last 10 Years)

Record: 18-10

Sectional Championships: 6 (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020)

District Championships: 1 (2012)

Last District Championship: 2012

More Post-Season History

Last 10 Years, Most Playoff Wins: Ursuline, 27; McDonald, 26; Warren JFK, 26; LaBrae, 23; Poland, 20; Springfield, 19; Bristol, 18; Harding, 18

Last 10 Years, Most Sectional Championships: LaBrae, 10; McDonald, 10; Poland, 9; Springfield, 9; Bristol, 8; South Range, 8

District Championships (among area schools)

Most since 2015: Warren JFK, 4; McDonald, 3; Ursuline, 3.

Most since 2000: Poland, 9; McDonald, 7; Ursuline, 7; LaBrae, 6; Warren JFK, 5.

Most since 1960: Sebring, 12; Cardinal Mooney, 11; McDonald, 11; Poland, 11; Rayen, 11; Warren JFK, 11; Harding, 10; Ursuline, 10; Liberty, 9

Most championships in a row since 1940: Rayen, 10 (1977-1986); Brookfield, 5 (1975-79); Liberty, 4 (1989-92); Ursuline, 4 (2014-17)