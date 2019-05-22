District Thriller: Springfield survives 7th-inning scare; Tigers top McDonald in semifinals Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Springfield rallied past Springfield 6-5 Tuesday night in the Division IV District Semifinals. [ + - ] Video

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Chris Thompson's RBI on a squeeze play in the bottom of the seventh inning secured a dramatic 6-5 win for Springfield over McDonald in the Division IV District Semifinals at Cene Park.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the frame, the Tigers tied the game at 5-5 on John Slike's two-run triple. He later scored the game-winning run.

Slike finished the day 1-4 with two RBIs. Brannon Brungard went 1-3 with an RBI, while Jarrett Orbin went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

McDonald trailed 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning but rallied to score five runs, highlighted by Zach Nolf's bases-clearing double.

Springfield advances to face Warren JFK in the Division IV District Finals Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cene Park.