District thriller: Late Kalina goal lifts Canfield over Poland in District semifinals

The Cardinals topped the Bulldogs 2-1 Monday night in the Division II District Semifinals.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Chloe Kalina scored the go-ahead goal with just under seven minutes to play in regulation, as Canfield edged Poland 2-1 in the Division II Girls’ Soccer District Semifinals Monday night.

Poland took the lead in the first half, when Avrey Grischow

Canfield tied the game in the second half, on Ally Stein’s penalty kick.

Poland’s season comes to an end with a record of 12-1-5.

Canfield improves to 16-2 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to face West Branch in the Division II District Final Thursday at 7PM at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.