District heartbreaker: Boardman Girls Soccer falls to Jackson in overtime

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s record-breaking season came to an end, with a 2-1 loss to Jackson in overtime in the Division I Girls Soccer District Final at Massillon Perry High School.

The Polar Bears got on the board in the first half, when Izzy Arnold found the back of the net, giving Jackson a 1-0 lead.

It remained 1-1 until :28 left in regulation, Hope Buford tied things up on a penalty kick, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Izzy Arnold scored the game winner with 8:24 left to seal the deal for Jackson.

Boardman’s season comes to an end with a school record for wins at 13-4-2.