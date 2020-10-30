District Champs! Kohler’s 4 goals power South Range into Regionals

Senior Bree Kohler scored a career-high 4 goals in a 5-0 win over Champion, as the Raiders move on to Regionals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls soccer team weathered the rain and the Golden Flashes for a 5-0 win over Champion in a Division III District Championship Thursday night at South Range High School.

The Raiders came out aggressive from the start, as senior captain Bree Kohler scored seven minutes into the game. Kohler would add another goal in the first half, off an assist from senior Harley Novak. South Range led 2-0 heading to the break.

In the second half, the Raiders remained aggressive, as Kohler found the net two more times. Kohler’s four goals tied a career-high. The final goal of the night came on the foot of Gabby Lamparty, from over 20-yards out to cap off the scoring.

“It was a really big game, we really wanted this and it’s really exciting to celebrate together,” said Kohler. “I’m way more excited to win District Championship than four goals. Anyone can score, I’m just excited we all won.”

With the win, South Range advances to play Berkshire next Tuesday in a Regional Semifinal matchup.

“I think we can go pretty far,” said Kelsey Malenic, South Range head coach. “We showed up tonight and if we keep showing up to the games and playing like we usually play I think we can make a good run. “We got a lot of heart, everyone’s playing well together and our mood’s pretty good right now.”

